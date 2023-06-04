Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.40 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $260.10 million and $19.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015813 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.98 or 1.00020152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002366 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0259377 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $23,359,240.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.