Analyzing Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF)

Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perenti and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perenti N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -5.28 Pan American Silver $1.45 billion 2.26 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.13

Perenti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perenti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.4% of Perenti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perenti and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perenti 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.30%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Perenti.

Dividends

Perenti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Perenti pays out -58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perenti is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Perenti and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perenti N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver -22.82% 0.74% 0.54%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Perenti on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perenti

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate. The Surface Mining segment includes drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and earthmoving in Australia and Africa. The Underground Mining segment is comprised of underground mining services in Australia, Africa and North America. The Mining Services and Idoba segment offers mining support services including equipment hire and equipment parts sales. The Corporate segment is made up of the corporate activities covering strategy, treasury, accounting, HR, IT, procurement, legal, risk, and others. The company was founded by James Edward Askew and Ronald George Sayers in 1987 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

