Analyzing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Daktronics -2.22% -6.63% -2.64%

Volatility and Risk

JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JE Cleantech and Daktronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and Daktronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.66 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Daktronics $610.97 million 0.48 $590,000.00 ($0.35) -18.31

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daktronics.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Daktronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers and the sale of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation re

