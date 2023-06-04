Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $6.51

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NU by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

