Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $40.57

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

