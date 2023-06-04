Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $106.31 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

