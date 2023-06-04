Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

