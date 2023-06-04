Amgen (AMG) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and $9,372.61 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.84949041 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,556.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

