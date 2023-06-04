American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.79. 917,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,949. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

