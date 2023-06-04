Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $90.42. 249,502 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.