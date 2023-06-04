Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,107 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,136,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

