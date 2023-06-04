Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $118.80 million and $3.28 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

