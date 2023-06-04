All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 12th

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. The 1-2854 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 12th.

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise.

