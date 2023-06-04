Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
