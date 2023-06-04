Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.84

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and traded as low as $26.04. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 32,702 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

