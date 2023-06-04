Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Stories

