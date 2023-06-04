Aion Market Cap Achieves $605,600.82 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $605,600.82 and approximately $524.56 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00022182 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

