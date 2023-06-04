aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $186.78 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $186.78 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.