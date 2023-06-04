Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. 57,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,812. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Featured Articles

