Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period.

ROLL traded up $8.76 on Friday, hitting $208.27. 210,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

