Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
ROLL traded up $8.76 on Friday, hitting $208.27. 210,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
