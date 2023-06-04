Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Activity

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 2,178,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

