Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

