Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.