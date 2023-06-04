Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.
Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
