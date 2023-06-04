Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $131.19. 37,260,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,511. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

