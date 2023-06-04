Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 512.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.