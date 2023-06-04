Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

