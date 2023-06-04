Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.