Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.