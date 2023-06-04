Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

