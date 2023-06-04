Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $169,723.88 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003385 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003189 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.