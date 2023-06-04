97,192 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. KBR makes up about 3.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $61.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

