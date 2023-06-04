90,207 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tcwp LLC owned 2.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPMO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 113,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

