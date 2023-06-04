8,208 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.57. 56,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $186.37.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

