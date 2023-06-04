8,128 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

Shares of AVB opened at $181.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

