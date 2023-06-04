80,900 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,810,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

