75,000 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.19. 37,260,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,511. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

