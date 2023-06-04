1inch Network (1INCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.10 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $346.61 million and $18.10 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,131,670 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

