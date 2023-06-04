1,964 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

