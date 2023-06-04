168,233 Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 168,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. Rentokil Initial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 158,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Featured Articles

