1,449 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,284,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,457. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

