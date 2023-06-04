1,383 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Stock Up 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,517. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.