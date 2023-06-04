1,321 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.16. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

