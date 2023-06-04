1,121 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

