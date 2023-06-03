Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.63) EPS.

ZUMZ opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.51.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 99,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

