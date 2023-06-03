Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.63) EPS.
Zumiez Price Performance
Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez
In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zumiez
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.