Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.63) EPS.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

