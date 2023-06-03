Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Down 2%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.94. 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Up 11.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

