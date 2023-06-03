Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Zscaler worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. 8,018,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.