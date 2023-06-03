Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,702. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

