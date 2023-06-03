Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 47,147 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 673.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $724.65. 813,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,767. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $663.03 and its 200-day moving average is $634.67.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

