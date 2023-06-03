Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.