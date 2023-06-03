Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $83.63 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up approximately 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of BILL worth $83,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BILL by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

