Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,650 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

NET traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.64. 5,642,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,432. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,256. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.